Superboys of Malegaon Day 4 India Box Office: Reema Kagti's latest venture nets Rs 30 lakh on first Monday; registers poor hold

Superboys of Malegaon, which entered the box office market on February 28, marks Reema Kagti's directorial comeback in theaters. The inspirational film is headlined by Adarsh Gourav alongside Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and others. After a lukewarm opening weekend, Superboys of Malegaon has performed on a poor note on first Monday.

Superboys Of Malegaon Adds Rs 30 Lakh On Day 4; Continues With Poor Performance

Co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani, Superboys of Malegaon has been struggling at the box office. On Day 4, the slice-of-life drama witnessed a decline of Rs 45 lakh from what it earned on Sunday. Adarsh Gourav-starrer earned Rs 30 lakh on fourth day of its release.

As of now, the cume collection of Superboys of Malegaon stands at Rs 2.25 crore net at the Indian box office.

Superboys Of Malegaon's Net India Collections Are As Follows:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 50 lakh Day 2 Rs 70 lakh Day 3 Rs 75 lakh Day 4 Rs 30 lakh Total Rs 2.25 crore

More About Superboys Of Malegaon's Box Office Performance

Superboys of Malegaon is lagging behind in the race. The rival release, Crazxy has outperformed its performance. Reema Kagti's helmer has to show better trends in order to sustain well at the box office and this is less likely to happen as it is already heading for a sorry fate.

Meanwhile, the business generated from theatrical release will be an add-on to its non-theatrical revenues. The film is an Amazon Prime original and is slated for an OTT release later on.

Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas

