Superboys Of Malegaon vs Crazxy Box Office Collections Day 13: Reema Kagti and Girish Kohli's films continue downward trend

Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon have been underperformers at the box office. Both of them couldn't compete with the blockbuster wave of Chhaava which is unstoppable in its theatrical run. Let's take a look at the fact that Girish Kohli and Reema Kagti's respective movies have been facing a downward trend.

Crazxy Witnesses Rs 5 Lakh Drop; Adds Rs 30 Lakh On Day 13

Set against the backdrop of a thrilling car ride, Crazxy received positive reception among a section of cinephiles. However, it wasn't enough for the film to bring respectable box office numbers. On Day 13, the intense thriller featuring Sohum Shah in the lead role witnessed a drop of Rs 5 lakh from yesterday, bringing its earnings to Rs 30 lakh net in India on second Wednesday.

The cume collection of Girish Kohli's helmer stands at Rs 9.4 crore.

Superboys Of Malegaon Experiences Rs 2 Lakh Decline; Records Rs 8 Lakh

Meanwhile, Superboys of Malegaon, which is based on Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, experienced a decline of Rs 2 lakh from Day 12. Reema Kagti's directorial, starring Adarsh Gourav, fetched Rs 8 lakh on second Wednesday, recording a cume earnings of Rs 3.98 crore.

Net India Collections Of Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon Are Mentioned Below:

Week/Days Crazxy Superboys of Malegaon Week 1 Rs 5.7 crore Rs 3 crore Day 8 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh Day 9 Rs 65 lakh Rs 30 lakh Day 10 Rs 90 lakh Rs 15 lakh Day 11 Rs 40 lakh Rs 10 lakh Day 12 Rs 35 lakh Rs 10 lakh Day 13 Rs 30 lakh Rs 8 lakh Total Rs 9.4 crore Rs 3.98 crore

Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas

