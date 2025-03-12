Superboys Of Malegaon vs Crazxy Box Office Collections Day 13: Reema Kagti and Girish Kohli's films continue downward trend
Here's how much Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon collected on 13th day of their respective releases. Scroll down to read more.
Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon have been underperformers at the box office. Both of them couldn't compete with the blockbuster wave of Chhaava which is unstoppable in its theatrical run. Let's take a look at the fact that Girish Kohli and Reema Kagti's respective movies have been facing a downward trend.
Crazxy Witnesses Rs 5 Lakh Drop; Adds Rs 30 Lakh On Day 13
Set against the backdrop of a thrilling car ride, Crazxy received positive reception among a section of cinephiles. However, it wasn't enough for the film to bring respectable box office numbers. On Day 13, the intense thriller featuring Sohum Shah in the lead role witnessed a drop of Rs 5 lakh from yesterday, bringing its earnings to Rs 30 lakh net in India on second Wednesday.
The cume collection of Girish Kohli's helmer stands at Rs 9.4 crore.
Superboys Of Malegaon Experiences Rs 2 Lakh Decline; Records Rs 8 Lakh
Meanwhile, Superboys of Malegaon, which is based on Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, experienced a decline of Rs 2 lakh from Day 12. Reema Kagti's directorial, starring Adarsh Gourav, fetched Rs 8 lakh on second Wednesday, recording a cume earnings of Rs 3.98 crore.
Net India Collections Of Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon Are Mentioned Below:
|Week/Days
|Crazxy
|Superboys of Malegaon
|Week 1
|Rs 5.7 crore
|Rs 3 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 45 lakh
|Rs 25 lakh
|Day 9
|Rs 65 lakh
|Rs 30 lakh
|Day 10
|Rs 90 lakh
|Rs 15 lakh
|Day 11
|Rs 40 lakh
|Rs 10 lakh
|Day 12
|Rs 35 lakh
|Rs 10 lakh
|Day 13
|Rs 30 lakh
|Rs 8 lakh
|Total
|Rs 9.4 crore
|Rs 3.98 crore
Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas
Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon are running in theaters near you.
