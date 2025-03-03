Superboys of Malegaon Day 4 Box Office Trends: Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora's movie performs POORLY after unsatisfactory opening weekend

Superboys of Malegaon hit the screens on February 28, 2025. Based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, a filmmaker from Malegaon, the slice-of-life drama stars Adarsh Gourav of The White Tiger fame in the lead role. Also featuring Shashank Arora and Vineet Kumar Singh, Superboys of Malegaon is unable to lift itself after unsatisfactory opening weekend and will perform poorly on Day 4.

Superboys Of Malegaon Records Poor Monday

Directed by Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon has been a dull performer at the box office. Going by the box office trends, the inspirational drama will perform on a poor note on first Monday. On Day 4, Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora-starrer is expected to collect in the range of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh.

Superboys of Malegaon earned under Rs 2 crore only in the opening weekend. Despite BOGO offer on opening day and holiday period in its first weekend, Kagti's helmer couldn't be benefitted from either of them.

Superboys of Malegaon Lags Behind In Box Office Race

Co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon is competing with its rival release, Crazxy which has fared better in terms of box office performance. Adarsh Gourav-headliner also has a strong competition, i.e. holdover release, Chhaava which is unstoppable in its theatrical run.

Superboys of Malegaon is heading for a sorry fate, it is a safe project from financial perspective. Amazon Prime Video's original is an OTT film at heart. The makers have brought the movie in theaters as a part of their marketing strategy to boost its OTT release.

Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas

