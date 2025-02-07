Deva Day 8 India Box Office: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's movie drops due to new competition, nets Rs 40 lakh

Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor in the titular role alongside Pooja Hegde, continues to struggle at the box office. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial takes a hit with the arrival of new releases this weekend.

Deva collects Rs 40 lakh on Day 8; approaches the Rs 30 crore mark

Backed by Roy Kapur Films, Deva saw a significant drop on its second Friday as Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa took the lead. According to estimates, the Shahid Kapoor starrer has added another Rs 40 lakh to its total after concluding its first week at Rs 27.15 crore. Currently, its cumulative earnings stand at Rs 27.55 crore net at the domestic box office.

The movie is approaching the Rs 30 crore mark, and if it experiences any surge, it could surpass this figure in a couple of days. However, this is unlikely to change its overall box office fate, as it remains a FLOP.

Deva is expected to stay in cinemas for one more week until Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava arrives. It will be interesting to see how it performs in its final days at the box office.

Here's How Much Deva Collected In 8 Days:

Days Net Collections Day 1 Rs 5.50 crore Day 2 Rs 6.50 crore Day 3 Rs 7 crore Day 4 Rs 2.50 crore Day 5 Rs 2.10 crore Day 6 Rs 1.85 crore Day 7 Rs 1.70 crore Day 8 Rs 0.40 crore Total Rs 27.55 crore in 8 days

Deva in theaters

