Deva Day 7 Box Office: Shahid Kapoor's movie ends week 1 on sad note; Adds Rs 1.70 crore on first Thursday

Rosshan Andrrews' Deva has failed to do wonders at the box office. Despite the trailer being well-received by the audiences, Deva couldn't attract them to watch the action thriller on the big screens. Also, Shahid Kapoor is unable to save the sinking boat of the latest actioner even though he has garnered appreciation for his performance. Deva, which will end up with a disappointing fate, concluded its first week on a sad note.

Deva Fetches Rs 1.70 Crore On Day 7; Records Under Rs 30 Crore In First Week

Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva collected Rs 1.70 crore on the seventh day of its release. Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's film experienced a drop of Rs 15 lakh on Day 7 than what it earned on first Wednesday, i.e. Rs 1.85 crore.

The cume earnings of the action thriller is recorded as Rs 27.15 crore in the first week.

Here's How Much Deva Collected In First Week:

Days Net Collections Day 1 Rs 5.50 crore Day 2 Rs 6.50 crore Day 3 Rs 7 crore Day 4 Rs 2.50 crore Day 5 Rs 2.10 crore Day 6 Rs 1.85 crore Day 7 Rs 1.70 crore Total Rs 27.15 crore in 7 days

It's Time To Move On From Remakes For Shahid Kapoor

If we take a lookback to his recent filmography, Shahid Kapoor played the lead in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. The 2019 movie became the second highest-grossing film of his career after Padmaavat.

While the remake factor worked in pre-COVID-19 era, the taste of the audiences have changed since the pandemic. Shahid's Jersey, which was also a remake of Telugu film of the same name, is a prime example. The 2022 sports drama emerged as a disaster at the box office. Deva, an adaptation of the 2013 Malayalam film, Mumbai Police, will soon join the list of his underperformers.

Deva in theaters

