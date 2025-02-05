EXCLUSIVE: 'It felt as though a lion is coming', Chhaava director Laxman Utekar describes Vicky Kaushal in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's avatar

Vicky Kaushal is an acting powerhouse and Laxman Utekar is among the most trusted commercial directors in today's time and age. After tasting success with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the duo are back together for their most ambitious film yet, Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The movie co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, and is all set to release in theatres on 14th February, 2025. The super-hit duo graced Pinkvilla for an exclusive Masterclass of theirs, where they spoke in length about their film.

In the exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, Director Laxman Utekar was asked if he is someone who plans everything well in advance, or if he is someone who functions better in chaos. The Mimi director was also asked if he keeps improvising till the very last moment since most creative people are never satisfied with what they make, or he has the ability to detach himself from the project without being over-critical of what he has made.

To this, Mr Utekar turned to Vicky Kaushal and asked, "There is no chaos, right Raaze?" (that's how Laxman Utekar refers Vicky Kaushal). Vicky Kaushal told to the live audience who came to watch their Masterclass that though it may not seem believable, it is true that someone as soft and simple as Mr Utekar, directed a film as high on adrenaline as Chhaava. The Masaan actor continued, "So much happens on the sets. I said to myself, 'Now, sir (director Laxman Utekar) will lose his cool and say, what on earth is happening'. We shot for about 100 days. Not even a single day; a single moment I saw him lose his temper."

"He has been so focused on making the film right, that whenever there is a problem, he will say 'We will try to find a solution together', with that calmness, with that composure, with that love for the team. Everyone on the sets got so emotionally involved with showing the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, because he remained calm. I have no clue how he manages it, but he manages to do it. That's the kind of person he is", said Vicky.

Laxman Utekar, hearing all the praises from Vicky Kaushal, said, "When you know exactly what you want to achieve and you are confident, you avoid chaos. When your vision is clear, you don't get worked up". The director then praised his prolific actor in a way that not many can. He said, "There were 1500 people on our sets. Even when there is a little chaos, when Raaze got out of his vanity, it felt as though a lion is coming. When we used to see him in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's costume with that sword, everyone would stand in attention. No one had the guts to say anything to him because he was Raaze to us and he still is". "When he got out of his vanity, the entire crew would become quiet. That's his aura", said the Luka Chuppi director.

Laxman Utekar delved deeper into the on-set atmosphere while shooting for Chhaava. He said, "Every person on the sets knew their job. Everyone was aware of what we were setting out to achieve. Everyone was calm and we were enjoying the shoot like anything". Vicky Kaushal then said that they started every day of shoot with Shiv Garjana and only then they started rolling. And that's what made them all fearless.

Talking about the university in diversity on the Chhava sets, Utekar said, "There were people of all religions. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh. But trust me, when our art director Bala used to say, 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaaj ki..', everyone used to say 'Jai'". "This is because they were giving their life for the film", he concluded.

