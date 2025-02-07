Interstellar Re-Release Day 1 India Box Office: Christopher Nolan displays his STAR POWER as sci-fi grosses Rs 3 crore from JUST premium formats

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar has made a stellar comeback at the Indian box office, as expected. The film collected an impressive Rs. 2.75 - 3 crore on its opening day despite being screened only in premium formats. While the offering had the potential for a much larger debut, the makers opted for a limited-release strategy, showcasing it exclusively in IMAX and other high-end formats to preserve its grand cinematic experience.

The decision has not affected demand, as Interstellar entered its rerun in the country with extraordinary advance bookings. Most theaters have already sold out weekend shows and opened weekday advances, indicating sustained interest. Given the film’s overwhelming reception, many theaters have now implemented 24-hour screenings to accommodate enthusiastic moviegoers—or should we say, Nolan fans.

Originally released in 2014, Interstellar quickly became a cinematic phenomenon. Starring Matthew McConaughey as Cooper, a former NASA pilot, the film chronicles a desperate mission to find a new habitable planet as Earth faces environmental collapse. Alongside Anne Hathaway’s Dr. Brand, Cooper and his team venture through a wormhole near Saturn, encountering mind-boggling celestial marvels and breathtaking time relativity. Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine, Matt Damon, and Mackenzie Foy round out the cast, all delivering standout performances that elevate the film’s emotional stakes.

Nolan’s epic was appreciated for its gorgeous visual canvas, themes of love and sacrifice, and scientific accuracy, with renowned physicist Kip Thorne providing insights that anchored the film’s exploration of black holes, relativity, and space dimensions. Hans Zimmer’s hauntingly powerful score further amplified the film’s impact, creating an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Interstellar went on to gross USD 681 million worldwide a decade ago, solidifying its status as one of the best sci-fi sagas of all time and a defining masterpiece of Nolan’s career.

The ongoing re-release performing well is a testament to the film’s lasting legacy and Nolan’s unmatched appeal. With strong momentum and premium screens driving occupancy, Interstellar is projected to outgross new local offerings like Loveyapa and Badass Ravikumar.

It is also forecasted to surpass Titanic’s India rerun gross of Rs. 20 crore.