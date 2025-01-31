Deva Mid-Day Opening Box Office Prediction: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's movie aims for Rs 5 crore net

After Sky Force, Rosshan Andrrews's directorial, Deva is the next big commercial entertainer in Hindi cinema which has our eyes on. Led by Shahid Kapoor, the investigative action thriller arrived in theaters on January 31, 2025. Also starring Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati, the latest release is a remake of Andrrews' Malayalam film, Mumbai Police (2013). Let's predict Deva's entry to the box office.

Deva To Witness Rs 5 Crore Opening On Day 1

Deva has made a sluggish entry to the box office. As per mid-day opening predictions, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde-starrer is expecting to open at Rs 5 crore net on the first day of its release. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the neo-noir investigative cop action thriller features Shahid as a fearless cop, Dev Ambre and Pooja plays Diya Sathaye, a journalist.

Deva, which has been able to generate interest only in metro cities, is quite different from how it is marketed in the promos on the Internet. Going by the posters, teaser, and trailer, Rosshan Andrrews' helmer feels like a masala action thriller, however, it is actually a slow burn thriller.

The Remake Factor To Hurt Deva

The slow start of Deva has been due to several reasons and the remake factor is one of them. Going by the predictions, Mumbai Police, which was headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is going to hurt the business of Shahid Kapoor-starrer.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, before Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid's previous last two theatrical releases, Kabir Singh and Jersey, were the remakes. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the 2019 film was an official Hindi remake of his Telugu helmer, Arjun Reddy (2017). The 2022 sports drama marked as Hindi remake of Gowtam Tinnanuri's Telugu 2019 movie of the same name.

Deva marks Rosshan Andrrews' directorial debut in Hindi cinema. It is locking horns with Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer Sky Force at the box office. Will Deva be able to sustain well in the markets? Let's wait and watch.

Deva In Theaters

Deva is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Shahid Kapoor's film yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.