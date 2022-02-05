Box Office: Pushpa vs Saaho territorial comparison - Allu Arjun takes South, Prabhas takes North

Saaho and Pushpa are the two biggest grossers from the Telugu film industry other than Baahubali movies. Both of these films crossed Rs. 300 crores and had much better performance in the Hindi version as compared to the original Telugu.

At end of Week 7, Pushpa total gross in India stands at Rs. 325 crores approx, roughly Rs. 14 crores short of Saaho. Pushpa will probably add another Rs. 8-10 crores to the total for a Rs. 333-335 crores finish. Pushpa will end up a few crores short of Saaho numbers, but that could be blamed on the reduced ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh, as the Allu Arjun starrer lost Rs. 35-40 crores in the state due to the ticketing issue.

The territorial comparisons of both Saaho and Pushpa in India are as follows:

Mumbai

Saaho - Rs. 53.50 crores

Pushpa - Rs. 57.50 crores

Delhi/UP

Saaho - Rs. 41.90 crores

Pushpa - Rs. 16.20 crores

East Punjab

Saaho - Rs. 16.45 crores

Pushpa - Rs. 4.20 crores

Rajasthan

Saaho - Rs. 9.95 crores

Pushpa - Rs. 5.70 crores

Central India

Saaho - Rs. 6.60 crores

Pushpa - Rs. 5.90 crores

CP/Berar

Saaho - Rs. 10.60 crores

Pushpa - Rs. 15.40 crores

East India

Saaho - Rs. 29.20 crores

Pushpa - Rs. 16.30 crores

Marathwada

Saaho - Rs. 3.20 crores

Pushpa - Rs. 5.15 crores

Nizam

Saaho - Rs. 46.80 crores

Pushpa - Rs. 62.35 crores

Andhra

Saaho - Rs. 59.60 crores

Pushpa - Rs. 50.80 crores

Ceeded

Saaho - Rs. 17.70 crores

Pushpa - Rs. 22.80 crores

Karnataka

Saaho - Rs. 29.35 crores

Pushpa - Rs. 22.75 crores

Tamil Nadu

Saaho - Rs. 11.10 crores

Pushpa - Rs. 29.90 crore

Kerala

Saaho - Rs. 3.30 crores

Pushpa - Rs. 10.50 crore

All India

Saaho - Rs. 339.25 crores

Pushpa - Rs. 325.45 crores

Pushpa dominated Saaho in South and Central India, barring the exception of Karnataka, while as up the North we go, Saaho starts scoring over Pushpa. Pushpa’s collections in the Northernmost circuit of India, East Punjab, are less than one-third of Saaho while in Southernmost Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Pushpa is almost three times of Saaho.