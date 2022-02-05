Box Office: Pushpa vs Saaho territorial comparison - Allu Arjun takes South, Prabhas takes North
Saaho and Pushpa are the two biggest grossers from the Telugu film industry other than Baahubali movies. Both of these films crossed Rs. 300 crores and had much better performance in the Hindi version as compared to the original Telugu.
At end of Week 7, Pushpa total gross in India stands at Rs. 325 crores approx, roughly Rs. 14 crores short of Saaho. Pushpa will probably add another Rs. 8-10 crores to the total for a Rs. 333-335 crores finish. Pushpa will end up a few crores short of Saaho numbers, but that could be blamed on the reduced ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh, as the Allu Arjun starrer lost Rs. 35-40 crores in the state due to the ticketing issue.
The territorial comparisons of both Saaho and Pushpa in India are as follows:
Mumbai
Saaho - Rs. 53.50 crores
Pushpa - Rs. 57.50 crores
Delhi/UP
Saaho - Rs. 41.90 crores
Pushpa - Rs. 16.20 crores
East Punjab
Saaho - Rs. 16.45 crores
Pushpa - Rs. 4.20 crores
Rajasthan
Saaho - Rs. 9.95 crores
Pushpa - Rs. 5.70 crores
Central India
Saaho - Rs. 6.60 crores
Pushpa - Rs. 5.90 crores
CP/Berar
Saaho - Rs. 10.60 crores
Pushpa - Rs. 15.40 crores
East India
Saaho - Rs. 29.20 crores
Pushpa - Rs. 16.30 crores
Marathwada
Saaho - Rs. 3.20 crores
Pushpa - Rs. 5.15 crores
Nizam
Saaho - Rs. 46.80 crores
Pushpa - Rs. 62.35 crores
Andhra
Saaho - Rs. 59.60 crores
Pushpa - Rs. 50.80 crores
Ceeded
Saaho - Rs. 17.70 crores
Pushpa - Rs. 22.80 crores
Karnataka
Saaho - Rs. 29.35 crores
Pushpa - Rs. 22.75 crores
Tamil Nadu
Saaho - Rs. 11.10 crores
Pushpa - Rs. 29.90 crore
Kerala
Saaho - Rs. 3.30 crores
Pushpa - Rs. 10.50 crore
All India
Saaho - Rs. 339.25 crores
Pushpa - Rs. 325.45 crores
Pushpa dominated Saaho in South and Central India, barring the exception of Karnataka, while as up the North we go, Saaho starts scoring over Pushpa. Pushpa’s collections in the Northernmost circuit of India, East Punjab, are less than one-third of Saaho while in Southernmost Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Pushpa is almost three times of Saaho.
Saaho had much better reach in North India due to the familiarity factor of Prabhas from Baahubali and it scored very well there which is extremely rare for South Indian films. Pushpa on other hand is a huge Blockbuster in Maharashtra and Gujarat, and on any circuit comprising parts of these two states, i.e. CP Berar, Marathwada, Mumbai Pushpa managed to beat Saaho. There is also an outside chance in Central India, though Saaho is ahead by Rs. 70 lakhs, Pushpa is recording extraordinary numbers, breaking all-time record for Week 7 collections in the circuit beating Gadar.
