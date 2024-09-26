Devara Hindi Final Advance Booking Report: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starrer sells 19K tickets in top National Chains, to take a slow start

Devara, starring NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, is finally set to release in cinemas in a few hours. The movie marked the return of NTR Jr to the screens after SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR.

While Devara pre-sales are going bonkers in the South region, it remained a little slow in the North belt. The action-drama, directed by Koratala Siva, has sold around 19,000 tickets in the top three National chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis for the first day alone.

Devara Final Advance Booking Ends at 19,000 tickets in PIC

Devara has seen slow pre-sales in the North belt. The Koratala Siva-directed movie has sold a total of 19000 tickets in the top multiplex chains, as of midnight (September 26) before the first show starts. PVR Inox led with 15,000 tickets followed by 4000 admits recorded at Cinepolis.

Talking of the non-national chains, Rajhans has sold around 1300 tickets while MovieMax contributed a total of 600 tickets. So far, the Advance booking of Devara in Hindi dubbed version remains decent, however a better reception was expected.

Devara Hindi Depends On Walk-Ins, To Take A Slow Start

Given the advance booking response so far, the Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Devara is eyeing a slow start at the box office. As of now, the opening day collection in Hindi seems in the vicinity of Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore. However, it will be heavily dependent on walk-ins.

Such mass commercial South potboilers often take a slow start and work on the spot booking. If the content clicks with the Hindi audience, the movie is sure-shot to grow in the long run. While the Hindi pre-sales are on the lower side, the movie is doing wonders overseas and in the Southern territories. Devara is expected to take a blockbuster opening of Rs 80 crore plus at the worldwide box office and emerge as the biggest solo opener of Jr NTR's career.

Watch Devara trailer here

