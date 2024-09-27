The NTR Jr-led Devara: Part One has taken a decent start at the box office in Hindi, as early trends indicate opening day business in the range of Rs 6.00 crore to Rs 7.00 crore. The action-packed entertainer directed by Kortala Siva has opened well in the mass belts, and is below the mark in the multiplexes. According to the present scenario, the top three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – are looking to collect in the range of Rs 2.60 crore, contributing 40 percent to the total business.

Devara: Part One opened better than some of the Telugu feature films dubbed in Hindi like Bahubali (Rs 4.92 crore), KGF 1 (2.10 crore), and Pushpa (Rs 3.35 crore) to name some, however, the three films showed long legs and went ahead to emerge successful ventures in Hindi. The trend over the weekend will give an idea on the long-term prospects of Devara in Hindi. The film has opened better than the industry expectations, and this is something that always happens with mass films.

The first weekend of Devara from here will be around the Rs 25 crore mark, and then with a Gandhi Jayanti holiday on the weekdays, the NTR Jr starrer will be looking to capitalize and hit a reasonable number in the first week. The benefit for Devara is the open run until October 11, and the target should be to hit a half-century by then, and aim to finish in the north of Rs 60 crore, though a lot would be dependent on the trajectory on Saturday, and Sunday.

There is a possibility for Devara to touch the Rs 7 crore mark too, depending on the mass belts and the performance in the night shows, but at the moment, it looks like the Rs 6.50 crore opening for Devara. The likability of NTR Jr. has translated into footfalls in Hindi, as the actor clearly benefitted from the success of RRR, and with the right career choices, he has it in him to make it big in the Hindi belts. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

