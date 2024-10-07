Devara Worldwide Box Office Collections 2nd Weekend: Jr NTR's sea-adventure drama records GOOD HOLD; Hitting Rs 350 crore mark soon

Jr NTR fronted Devara Part 1 has shown a strong hold in its second weekend at the worldwide box office. The sea-adventure action-drama, also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, has grossed around Rs 36 crore in its second weekend globally. The total box office collection of Devara currently stands at Rs 341.50 crore, out of which Rs 270 crore came from the domestic markets, while the international markets contributed around Rs 71.50 crore.

Devara Part 1 Mints Rs 33 Crore In 2nd Weekend, Passed Over Rs 270 Crore Mark In India

After packing a solid punch of Rs 237 crore in its first week at the Indian box office, the Koratala Siva-directed latest mass-actioner added Rs 33 crore to the tally in the second weekend. The movie entered its 2nd weekend by grossing Rs 7.25 crore on Day 8. Further, it saw an upward trend and collected Rs 11 crore and Rs 14.75 crore on its Day 9 and Day 10 respectively, taking its 2nd weekend biz to Rs 33 crore in India.

The total cume of Devara Part 1 has reached Rs 270 crore gross at the domestic box office in 10 days of release.

Devara Part 1 Performs Best In Telugu States, But Average In Hindi

The Jr NTR movie has best performed in its original language- Telugu. It remained an average in Hindi where it has collected around Rs 50 crore in 10 days. The action-drama couldn't lure the audience much in Tamil and Malayalam where the local movies- Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Kishkindha Kaandam, Lubber Pandhu, and Meiyazhagan are doing best.

Devara collected Rs 3 crore from the international markets in its second weekend and took the total overseas box office collection to Rs 71.50 crore. It has fared reasonably well in the foreign territories, thanks to a banger opening day.

Devara Part 1 Should Take Benefits Of Dussehra Holiday, Eyeing For Rs 390 Crore Finish

Bankrolled by NTR Arts, the movie is expected to perform well in the upcoming days, courtesy of the Dussehra holiday nationwide. However, it will have to face new releases from the next weekend- Vettaiyan, Jigra, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

The movie should eye a worldwide finish around Rs 390 crore gross which is certainly good considering its rollercoaster journey during the theatrical run.

The movie received mixed word-of-mouth but held well at the ticket window, courtesy of Jr NTR's mass fan following. Overall, Devara Part 1 is a success now. The makers should greenlight the second instalment with confidence; however, a better execution will be expected this time.

Watch the Devara Part 1 Trailer

About Devara Part 1

Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status, while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

