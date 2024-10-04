Devara Part 1 Week 1 Box Office: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor movie grosses Rs 235 crore in India; Goes past Rs 300 crore worldwide

Devara Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor had a good first week at the worldwide box office as it grossed Rs 303.50 crore in 7 days. Of the Rs 303.50 crore, the movie grossed Rs 235 crore in India, while the international markets contributed with Rs 68.50 crore. After a bumper opening, the Jr NTR starrer saw a reasonably good hold on Saturday and Sunday. It dropped significantly on Monday. The hold on Tuesday and the jump in collections on Gandhi Jayanti day rose hopes but the movie again dropped big on Thursday.

Devara Part 1 Grosses Rs 300 Crore At The Worldwide Box Office In Week 1

The trend of Devara Part 1 has been a turbulent one. There were moments in week 1 where the movie looked to gross over Rs 400 crore and there also were moments where it felt like reaching Rs 320 crore could be a struggle. The final result is that the sea-adventure film will end its run, right in the middle of the two extremes. Given how well the rights of the film are valued, the movie will breakeven and that automatically means that the film is a hit.

Devara Part 1 Has Done Reasonably Well In Hindi But What's Really Missing Is A Breakout Trend

Devara Part 1 however is beyond verdicts. What the film would have liked is a stronger trend and a breakout for the Hindi version. Yes, it has acted as a good filler for theatres in the north but a breakout is missing. Part 2 very much makes sense at this point in time but will Jr NTR and team go ahead with it after War 2 and the tentatively titled NTRNeel is to be seen.

The Day Wise India Gross Collections Of Devara Part 1 In India Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections 1 Rs 87 crore 2 Rs 42 crore 3 Rs 44 crore 4 Rs 15 crore 5 Rs 16 crore 6 Rs 23 crore 7 Rs 8 crore Total Rs 235 crore gross in week 1 in India (Rs 198 crore net)

The film has grossed USD 8.15 million (Rs 68.50 crore) internationally, taking the worldwide week 1 cume to Rs 303.50 crore.

About Devara Part 1

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend.

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status, while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

