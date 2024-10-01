Vettaiyan: Runtime, certification and full cast; everything you need to know about Rajinikanth starrer

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to hit the big screens this year with his movie Vettaiyan, directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel. The action drama film led by Superstar Rajinikanth is slated to release on October 10, 2024, with the runtime and CBFC certification coming out.

The makers of the film officially confirmed the Rajinikanth starrer’s certification as U/A through a post on their Instagram handle. The post read, “The hunt is certified! VETTAIYAN gets the U/A stamp! Get ready for an action-packed extravaganza coming your way!”

Check out the official post by the makers of Vettaiyan here:

According to several reports, the Rajinikanth starrer is set to have a runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes. The action flick features Rajinikanth as an IPS officer, known for being a specialist in encountering criminals. Vettaiyan is directed by TJ Gnanavel who earned immense praise for his film Jai Bhim starring Suriya.

The movie’s prevue, which was unveiled a while ago, showcased the plot, which centers on the theme of conflict between ideologies and how human rights play a part as well. Amitabh Bachchan plays a leading role in the film, sharing the screen with Rajinikanth after 33 years.

Watch Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan Prevue:

The movie also features an ensemble cast of actors, including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Ramesh Thilak, Kishore, Rakshan, G. M. Sundar, Sabumon Abdusamad, Abhirami, and Shaji Chen, in prominent roles. The film will also feature a cameo role by composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Vettaiyan, inching closer to its release, is set to have its trailer unveiled on October 2, 2024, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanthi.

On the contrary, Rajinikanth recently hit the headlines after being admitted to a private hospital with severe stomach pain. The doctors released an official medical bulletin for the actor, revealing he will be discharged in 2 days and has successfully undergone a medical procedure to treat a swelling in his blood vessel.

Coming to the actor’s next movie in the lineup, Rajinikanth will next be seen in the movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action flick is set to have Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in lead roles as well.

