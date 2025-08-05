Dhadak 2 Day 5 India Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's movie fails to entice audiences; Adds Rs 1.50 crore on Discount Tuesday

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri-led Dhadak 2, couldn't gain much traction despite discounted ticket fares on Tuesday. The romantic drama revolving around caste discrimination is heading for a disastrous end.

Dhadak 2 adds Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5, cume approaches Rs 14 crore

Opened with Rs 3.50 crore on Day 1, Dhadak 2 saw some growth on its second day where it collected Rs 3.75 crore. Further, it witnessed a nominal jump and collected Rs 4 crore on Sunday, wrapping the opening weekend at Rs 11 crore. However, the movie fell flat on the weekdays. It collected just Rs 1.25 crore on its first Monday, dropping by 64% over the opening day.

The Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri movie couldn't even see the much-needed jump on Tuesday despite the blockbuster pricing. As per estimates, Dhadak 2 has netted another Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5, taking the total cume to Rs 14 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Dhadak 2 are as follows:

Days Net Collections Day 1 Rs 3.5 crore Day 2 Rs 3.75 crore Day 3 Rs 4 crore Day 4 Rs 1.25 crore Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 14 crore

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the romantic drama met with majorly positive reception- however it didn't translate into the footfalls. One of the key reasons behind its low box office performance is dull marketing and promotional strategy. The remake factor had also worked against the movie. Moreover, the movie faced tough completions from Mahavatar Narsimha, Saiyaara, and Son Of Sardaar 2.

A better marketing strategy and strong promotional assets would have benefitted the movie in true sense.

Dhadak 2 in cinemas

Dhadak 2 is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

