Dhadak Day 4 India Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's movie takes a dip on 1st Monday, collects mere Rs 1.50 crore net

Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, was released in theaters on August 1, 2025. The romantic film recently finished its opening weekend at the box office. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the sequel to the 2018 film entered the first week with a drop on the first Monday.

Dhadak 2 earns Rs 1.50 crore on Day 4, crosses Rs 12 crore overall

Advertisement

Backed under the banner of Dharma Productions, Dhadak 2 opened to Rs 3.5 crore on Friday. On the second day, i.e. Saturday, the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer earned Rs 3.75 crore. On the third day, the romantic drama collected Rs 4 crore net. The film couldn’t attract the audience in its opening weekend.

Now, on Day 4, the Dhadak sequel witnessed a noticeable dip in its business, as it fetched merely Rs 1.50 crore net at the box office. The total collection of Karan Johar-backed film stands at Rs 12.75 crore net at the box office so far.

Days Net Collections Day 1 Rs 3.5 crore Day 2 Rs 3.75 crore Day 3 Rs 4 crore Day 4 Rs 1.50 crore Total Rs 12.75 crore

Dhadak 2 maintains a weak hold at the box office

Dhadak 2, which serves as the remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018), had a below-par weekend trend. The romantic drama has been maintaining a weak hold since its release. While the movie received positive word of mouth, its appreciation is not translating into box office numbers.

Advertisement

The film is locking horns with Son of Sardaar 2 at the box office. The Ajay Devgn-led comedy film has performed better than the Dhadak sequel. Meanwhile, holdover releases like Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara are scoring better than both the new movies in the Hindi markets.

Dhadak 2 In Theatres

Dhadak 2 plays in theatres now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing websites. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhadak 2 Day 2 India Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's movie shows muted growth after decent first day; Adds Rs 3.75 crore on Saturday