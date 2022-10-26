Box Office: Ram Setu leads followed by Thank God, Kantara and Black Adam; Rs 30 crore business in a day

The post-Diwali day has yielded good results for the exhibitors in the Hindi markets as four films – Ram Setu, Thank God, Kantara and Black Adam have clocked a single day biz in the range of Rs 30 crore. The numbers and footfalls are nowhere close to the actual potential that this day has for the film business, but yet, it’s much better than what happened at box office during the Eid and Independence Day weekend this year. In a larger scheme of things, it's a fair collective result on the Post-Diwali day.

Ram Setu and Thank God opening day

It was Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu that was leading the race with opening day collection around the Rs 15 crore mark. The film clocked good occupancy in the mass belts, however, was just about average in the metros and multiplexes. It’s Akshay Kumar’s loyal fanbase in tier 2 and tier 3 markets side by side with the holiday factor that has helped the film business to a certain extent. The second choice for the cine-goers in this festive season was the Indra Kumar-directed Thank God featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh. It can’t be termed an out-and-out Ajay Devgn film, though, it’s difficult to take him out of it as well as it’s a significant role. In conventional terms, it’s a supporting role for Devgn, much like Salman Khan in Antim, and Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re, and these films always continue to be a part of their esteemed filmography. The comic caper has collected around the Rs 8.00 crore mark, and the business of opening day came in majorly from the multiplexes. Surprisingly a comedy-friendly market like Gujarat didn’t fare as well as expected for Thank God.

Kantara, Black Adam and Har Har Mahadev opening day