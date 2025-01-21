Top 5 Biggest Box Office Bets from Kollywood in 2025: Thalapathy 69, Coolie, Good Bad Ugly and more

2025 began with the blockbuster success of Madha Gaja Raja at the Tamil box office. It's time to take a look at some of the biggest box office bets from Kollywood this year.

Coolie, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, is the hottest film in Tamil cinema in 2025. The movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is expected to blow box office records and emerge as a big money spinner this year. For the unversed, Coolie also stars Naga Arjun, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Upendra in pivotal roles. Aamir Khan, too, is making a guest appearance.

If all goes well, Coolie has the potential to emerge as the first Rs 1000 crore grosser from Kollywood cinema. The movie is reportedly eyeing a Summer 2025 release.

Thalapathy 69 is among the most hyped movies of 2025. Being the last movie of Thalapathy Vijay, the political action drama has ignited massive buzz down South. Co-starring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, T69 is directed by H Vinoth. The movie is currently in production and is expected to hit the screens in the latter half of 2025.

Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is among the most anticipated Tamil movies this year. The character posters and a short glimpse were released recently and received wholeheartedly on social media. If the movie manages to secure a positive word-of-mouth, Retro will mark the comeback of Suriya at the box office, ending his thirst for a successful film for years. The movie stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead.

Good Bad Ugly is another big Tamil movie this year. The Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer is expected to storm the box office records. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly is among the most anticipated action movies of 2025. It will be interesting to see how it performs at the box office.

The 5th biggest box office bet from Kollywood is Thug Life. Marking the return of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after decades, Thug Life is among the most-awaited movies of 2025. The gangster drama is expected to bring fortunes back to Kamal Haasan after the debacle of Indian 2. It also stars Silambarasan TR, Ravi Mohan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and others.

If it manages to receive a positive reception, the dream combo of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam will rip off all the box office records.

