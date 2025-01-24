Emergency and Azaad Day 8 Box Office: Holdover releases lose steam with Sky Force debut

Released on Cinema Lovers Day, Emergency and Azaad failed to impress the audience much. After a poor trend in the opening week, both movies are ready to surrender against this weekend's release.

Emergency clocks Rs 30 lakh on Day 8; Cume reaches Rs 14 crore

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the political drama collected Rs 30 lakh on its 2nd Friday (Day 8) after an underwhelming opening week. The total cume of Emergency currently stands at Rs 13.45 crore net at the Indian box office.

Based on the true story of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the movie is all set to take an exit from the box office race with the arrival of a new release this weekend.

Azaad bags Rs 15 lakh on Day 8; turned out a big disaster

Azaad, starring debutantes Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, is near its theatrical end at the box office. The movie could only collect a mere Rs 15 lakh on its 2nd Friday, taking the total cume to Rs 6.35 crore net at the Indian box office.

The movie also includes an extended guest appearance of Ajay Devgn, however, that too couldn't help it in any way. The movie will end up around Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore, bagging a disaster verdict.

Sky Force curtails Emergency and Azaad's business

Looking at the poor first week box office trends of Emergency and Azaad, both the releases were bound to end up on a hapless note. However, both titles are ready to exit from the box office race in their second week itself as Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force has grabbed most of the screens across the nation.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

