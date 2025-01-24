Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Day 1 Kerala Box Office: Mammootty and GVM's movie takes decent start; Grosses Rs 1.80 crore
Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dominic And The Ladies' Purse has grossed Rs 1.8 crore in Kerala. Starring Mammootty, the Malayalam film was released on January 23.
After a successful run of Marco since December 2024, Malayalam cinema has now introduced a new film from its kitty, i.e. Dominic And The Ladies' Purse. Starring megastar Mammootty, the Malayalam mystery comedy thriller was released on January 23, 2025. While Mammootty plays the titular character in Gautham Vasudev Menon's directorial, Gokul Suresh, Siddique, and Vijay Babu are cast in key roles. Dominic And The Ladies' Purse had a decent start at the box office.
Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Grosses Rs 1.80 Crore In Kerala
Bankrolled by Mammootty Kampany, Dominic And The Ladies' Purse began its chapter with Rs 1.80 crore at the Kerala box office. The Malayalam mystery comedy thriller had better expectations for its opening, however, it is still a decent business for the first day.
Mammootty-starrer have received positive word-of-mouth from cinephiles. Going by good reviews, Gautham Vasudev Menon's latest helmer should sustain well over the Republic Day weekend. Many cinegoers are expected to watch the film in theaters on January 26 as the day coincides with holiday.
A Brief About Dominic And The Ladies' Purse
In Dominic And The Ladies' Purse, Mammootty plays the role of C.I. Dominic, a former cop turned detective who investigates a simple case of the owner of a purse. His character finds himself solving the mystery of missing people, murder, a stalker and more while navigating his investigation journey. It marks directorial debut of pan-Indian filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon in Malayalam cinema.
Mammootty's Work Front
Mammootty was last seen in Malayalam action comedy, Turbo (2024), which he had produced as well. After Dominic And The Ladies' Purse, the megastar has Deeno Dennis' directorial debut, Bazooka which is slated to arrive in cinemas on February 14, 2025.
Dominic And The Ladies' Purse In Theaters
