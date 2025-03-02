Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon set to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide gross in its 2nd weekend

Dragon is Pradeep Ranganathan’s latest Tamil film directed by Ashwanth Marimuthu. Ever since its release on 21 February 2025, the film has been a huge audience puller with no competition stopping it from becoming a superhit at the box office.

According to the current trends running in favour of the film, this Ashwath Marimuthu directorial has crossed Rs 50 crore nett as for its Tamil Nadu box office collection. The week 1 total for the film in the region stood at Rs 41 crore nett after which it took a huge jump on its second weekend which helped the film cross Rs 100cr.

The weekend has not ended yet as this Pradeep Ranganathan continues to show a strong hold on this Sunday too. As per the trade expectations, the day end figure will leave the film at a total of Rs 63.5 crores worldwide. As for its worldwide total, the film will end its 2nd weekend at a total of Rs 112.50 crores approx, proving its success with a superhit verdict. If the film holds its momentum for the 2nd week, it can prove to be a well enough blockbuster too.

The film has enjoyed highly positive reviews from the critics and the neutral cinegoing audience, both praising the film for the performances of the leading stars along with its plot and screenplay.

Dragon in Cinemas

Dragon is currently running in theatres. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead alongside Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, K. S. Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mysskin. The film is a coming of age romantic comedy directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

Advertisement

Have you watched the film yet? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.