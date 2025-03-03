Box Office: Pushpa 2 leads 3rd weekend BookMyShow race, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava close behind with surprise surge!

At the box office, some films arrive like gentle waves, while others storm in like a tsunami. Chhaava, led by Vicky Kaushal, has proven to be the latter — a film that started strong on Valentine’s Day and is now rewriting the rulebook with its phenomenal performance. As it enters its third weekend, Chhaava is not only holding its ground but also making history on BookMyShow, where it has surged to the second position in the list of most tickets booked in the third weekend across films released in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

This impressive feat puts Chhaava in elite company, leaving behind some of the biggest hits of recent times. For context, Telugu blockbuster HanuMan secured the 10th spot with 5.03 lakh tickets booked during its third weekend. Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer landed at 9th with 5.11 lakh tickets, followed by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal at 8th with 5.45 lakh tickets. Even Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, a box office juggernaut, stands at 7th with 6.10 lakh tickets.

The list only gets more competitive from there. Malayalam sensation Manjummel Boys claimed the 6th spot with 6.44 lakh tickets, while Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 took 5th with 6.51 lakh tickets. The futuristic epic Kalki 2898 AD currently holds 3rd with 8.30 lakh tickets, while Chhaava has climbed to 2nd place, racking up a staggering 9.97 lakh tickets in its third weekend. However, the race isn’t over — sitting comfortably at the top is Pushpa 2, which reigns with 12.76 lakh tickets.

What makes Chhaava’s rise even more remarkable is the absence of any major Bollywood releases in the coming weeks. With no real competition until Eid, Chhaava has a clear runway to continue its winning streak. That 3 lakh ticket gap between Pushpa 2 and Chhaava could shrink fast, setting the stage for a dramatic takeover in its 4th weekend.

If this momentum holds, Chhaava could not only surpass Pushpa 2 but also cement its place as one of the biggest success stories of recent times — proving once again that the box office crown can sometimes rest on the most unexpected head.