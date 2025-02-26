Dragon Worldwide Box Office Update: Pradeep Ranganathan's Film Surpasses Madha Gaja Raja, Becomes 2nd Highest Tamil Grosser of 2025!

In a remarkable turn of events, talented hero Pradeep Ranganathan's second outing on the silver screen, Dragon, has dethroned Madha Gaja Raja to become Kollywood’s second-highest grosser of 2025. The film has been setting new benchmarks at the box office, proving that fresh talent can challenge even big films and deliver record-breaking numbers at the box office.

Dragon Surpasses Madha Gaja Raja in Just One Week!

Tamil star Vishal, who has been in the industry for two decades with nearly 40 films under his belt, has this one film that's been in the making for a long time. It happens to be Madha Gaja Raja, which saw a release on Sankranti this year. The film emerged as the first Tamil blockbuster of 2025, grossing ₹56 crores from the worldwide box office in its full run, despite mixed reactions from critics. Later Vidaayamurachi earned the top slot for 2025 with more than ₹100 crores gross collection. However, in an unexpected twist, Pradeep Ranganathan, a relatively new face in Kollywood, managed to surpass the lifetime earnings of Madha Gaja Raja in just a single week with his second venture, Dragon.

Dragon Becomes Kollywood’s 2nd Highest-Grosser of 2025

With an India gross of over ₹60 crores at the time of writing this article, Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon now stands at a commendable position. This puts it ahead of Vishal's Madha Gaja Raja and solidifies its position as the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year so far. The only film ahead of it is Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, which boasts a worldwide gross of ₹138 crore.

Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles, helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dragon has turned into a box-office sensation. The film opened to a highly positive response from both critics and audiences, who praised its performances, storyline, and humour. Also, the music helped the film amass huge attention. The strong word-of-mouth has translated into exceptional footfalls, making it one of the most talked-about Tamil films of the year, which also became the second-highest-grosser of the year for now.

With its stellar box office performance, Dragon is well on track to enter the ₹100 crore club, cementing Pradeep Ranganathan’s status as a bankable star in Tamil cinema. All eyes are now on the film’s second weekend to see if it can withhold attention and score even bigger records.

