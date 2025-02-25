Dragon Day 5 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's super hit rom-com holds strong; nears Rs 35 crore mark
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon started showing better trends than Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi. Deets Inside.
Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayudu Lohar, is trending very well at the box office. After an impressive opening weekend, the movie continues its triumphant run on the weekdays, too.
Dragon fuels Rs 4.50 crore on Day 5; inches closer to Rs 35 crore
Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Dragon added another Rs 4.50 crore on Day 5 after passing the crucial first Monday test with flying colors. The total gross collection of Dragon now stands at Rs 34.20 crore.
The movie is inching towards the Rs 35 crore mark. It will storm this figure by tomorrow and then will begin its journey towards the Rs 50 crore mark at the Kollywood box office.
For the unversed, the movie was opened with Rs 5.75 crore. It further got traction and added Rs 8.85 crore and Rs 10.35 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. The movie witnessed better first Monday than Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, which shows how well the movie is trending. It will keep on luring the audience for a couple of more weeks and ensure a blockbuster end at the box office.
Day-wise box office collections of Dragon in Tamil Nadu are as follows:
|Day
|Gross TN Box Office
|1
|Rs 5.75 crore
|2
|Rs 8.85 crore
|3
|Rs 10.35 crore
|4
|Rs 4.75 crore
|5
|Rs 4.50 crore (exp.)
|Total
|Rs 34.20 crore
Dragon in cinemas
Dragon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Are you looking forward to Dragon? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon outperforms Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi; records biggest Monday of 2025