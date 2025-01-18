Emergency Day 2 India Box Office: Kangana Ranaut's movie nets passable Rs 3 crore on Saturday

After a long wait, Emergency finally hit the screens on January 17, 2025. Touted as Kangana Ranaut's highly-anticipated project based on Indian Emergency, the historical biographical drama clashed with Azaad at the box office. While Kangana's directorial debut is gaining mixed reviews, it has failed to meet its expectations at the ticket windows.

Emergency Earns Rs 3 Crore On Day 2; Crosses Rs 5 Crore In Two Days

Backed by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency collected Rs 3 crore on the second day of its release. It had a minimal rise of Rs 75 lakh on Day 2 after earning Rs 2.25 crore on the opening day. Also featuring Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman, the latest release has earned a total of Rs 5.25 crore in two days.

Emergency can have a decent run in theaters, if it manages to sustain over the weekdays amid other releases. The film was released in theaters on Cinema Lovers Day during which audience bought the tickets at subsidized rates. A day after the ticket prices went back to normal, Kangana's movie still couldn't bring good footfalls.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Emergency Are As Follows:

Day Net Box Office Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crore 2 Rs 3 crore Total Rs 5.25 crore

Emergency Was Delayed Over CBFC's Clearance Last Year

Emergency was initially scheduled to be released on September 6, 2024. However, Kangana Ranaut-starrer faced delay over certification clearance by the Central Board of Film Certification. Emergency was cleared by the Censor Board in October last year.

In Emergency, Kangana plays the role of India's late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who imposed the 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977 in our nation. Anupam Kher is cast as Jayaprakash Narayan. Shreyas Talpade plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Milind Soman steps in as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

