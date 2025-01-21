Emergency Day 5 Box Office: Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher's political drama nets underwhelming Rs 1.15 crore on first Tuesday

After a delay of few months, Emergency has finally hit the big screens this year. Based on the Indian Emergency, the political drama is shouldered by Kangana Ranaut who has also helmed the recently released film. Also featuring Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and Mahima Chaudhry, Emergency has completed five days of its release. It witnessed a further dip on the fifth day at the box office.

Emergency Fetches Rs 1.15 Crore On Day 5; Maintains Underwhelming Performance

Bankrolled by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency continues its underwhelming performance at the box office. The film, which features Kangana Ranaut as India's late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, collected Rs 1.15 crore on the fifth day of its release.

The cume collection of the historical biographical drama is recorded as Rs 11.25 crore within five days.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Emergency Are Listed Below:

Day Net Box Office Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crore 2 Rs 3 crore 3 Rs 3.50 crore 4 Rs 1.35 crore 5 Rs 1.15 crore Total Rs 11.25 crore

Emergency Faces Release Delay; Banned In Punjab

Emergency was earlier scheduled to be released in September 2024. However, Kangana Ranaut's directorial faced delay over pending certification clearance by the Censor Board Of Film Certification. The political drama received the certificate in October last year. The Censor Board cleared it with U/A ratings along with a few cuts to be implemented.

Moreover, Emergency is banned in Punjab and hasn't been screened in the cinemas there, following protests across the state. These factors seem to have contributed to the film not been able to receive good footfalls in theaters.

Emergency is continuing its disappointing run and is expected to close its curtains soon.

Emergency In Theaters

Emergency is available to watch in nearby cinemas. You can book your tickets through the online portals or at the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

