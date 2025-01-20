Emergency Day 4 Box Office: Kangana Ranaut's historical drama maintains decent hold; nets Rs 2 crore on first Monday

Emergency, which was earlier scheduled to be released in 2024, is finally running in theaters. The historical biographical drama marks the comeback of actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is shouldering the film as India's late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Released on January 17, After its underwhelming opening, Emergency has been witnessing a decent hold at the box office.

Emergency Earns Rs 2 Crore On Monday; Crosses Rs 10 Crore In 4 Days

Emergency collected Rs 2 crore on the fourth day of its release, i.e. first Monday, which is around what the movie earned on its opening day. Co-produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Kangana Ranaut-headliner has maintained a decent hold at the box office.

Based on the Indian Emergency, the political drama has managed to earn a total collection of Rs 10.75 crore in four days.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Emergency Are Listed Below:

Day Net Box Office Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crore 2 Rs 3 crore 3 Rs 3.50 crore 4 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 10.75 crore

Kangana Ranaut vs Akshay Kumar: Emergency To Face Competition With Sky Force

Emergency is trying to cope up with the low business, however, things are unfavorable for the historical drama in the coming days. Also starring Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and Mahima Chaudhry, it will face competition with Sky Force, starting from January 24.

Going by the high anticipation for Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's upcoming film, Kangana Ranaut's directorial will find it tough to sustain in the markets. It will end its theatrical run with a sorry fate.

Emergency was initially supposed to arrive in cinemas in September last year. However, the film was delayed due to the certification clearance by the CBFC. It received the Censor's clearance in October back then.

Emergency In Theaters

Emergency is available to watch in nearby cinemas. You can book your tickets through the online portals or at the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

