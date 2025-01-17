Emergency Twitter Review: 8 tweets to read before watching Kangana Ranaut’s biopic drama based on former Indian PM Indira Gandhi
If you're thinking about watching Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, which is inspired by India's former PM Indira Gandhi, take a look at the reviews on Twitter to see what moviegoers are honestly saying about their experiences.
Kangana Ranaut's starrer Emergency, after numerous delays, has finally been released in theaters. Directed by the actress herself, the film is a biopic drama based on the 1977 Indian Emergency and features her in the role of India’s former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. After watching the much-buzzed film, cine-goers took to social media to share their reviews.
Before you decide whether to watch the film, we’ve curated some viewpoints from netizens about Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. Talking about the film, a user wrote, "Emergency is both a history lesson and a thriller. #KanganaRanaut's direction is on point! A film that captures the ruthlessness of power. The period detailing is spot on, and the screenplay never loses momentum. A gripping, intense watch that leaves you thinking. #EmergencyReview"
Another user mentioned, "#Emergency is a gripping political drama, and #KanganaRanaut 's powerful portrayal of Indira Gandhi showcases her unmatched versatility and dedication as an actress" while a third user opined, "Ohh wow!! Pleasantly surprised by Kangana’s direction more than her acting Such a brilliant watch Made us feel we are watching real Indira. Monstrous direction and beast acting"
"Just watched Emergency in theatre... Kangana nailed her performance with Indra Gandhi's role. Overall the film lacked good songs but starcast was perfect. A must watch for all," wrote one user.
One user expressed, "#EmergencyReview Just watched Emergency. The movie is a good attempt. Kangana delivers a power- packed performance. Other actors- Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Satish Kaushik- shines in their respective roles. Cinematography and production design is top- notch" and one netizen exclaimed, "@KanganaTeam STEALS THE SHOW in #EmergencyMovie! Her portrayal of a strong-willed leader is mesmerizing! Powerful performance, impeccable dialogue delivery & unmatched screen presence!"
A quick look at more twitter reactions on Kangana Ranaut's Emergency
Kangana Ranaut takes the helm in Emergency, shedding light on a crucial chapter in Indian history. The film focuses on Indira Gandhi's 21-month reign during the Emergency from 1975 to 1977, a period marked by the suspension of civil liberties and democracy.
It features Millind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher and late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The film is currently running in theaters. When are you planning to watch Emergency?
