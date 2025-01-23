Emergency Day 7 Box Office Trends: Kangana's movie to end week 1 on a sad note

A week ago, two movies arrived at the Hindi box office and one of them is Emergency. Starring Kangana Ranaut, the historical biographical film based on the Indian Emergency (1975-1977) was released on January 17, 2025. Also featuring Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman, the new film has completed first week of its release in theaters.

Emergency Ends First Week; Fails To Pick Up

Bankrolled by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Emergency opened to lukewarm response from cinephiles. It continued to maintain low-level hold in seven days at the box office. Kangana Ranaut-starrer has ended its first week on a sad note. The political drama is locking horns with Azaad which has also completed a week in cinemas.

Emergency Shines Among Azaad And Others

While Emergency has been an underperformer, it secures first spot in top 5 movies running at the Hindi box office. Other films in the list include Azaad, Pushpa 2 (Hindi), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Game Changer (Hindi).

Emergency will lock horns with highly-anticipated film, Sky Force, starting from tomorrow. The upcoming aerial actioner stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan. It is expected to change the fate of January at the Hindi box office which has been quite dull so far.

More About Emergency

Emergency, which was initially supposed to hit the screens in September 2024, faced delay due to certification clearance by the Censor Board Of Certification Clearance. By the time of its release this year, the film lost its hype and anticipation. Moreover, it wasn't screened in Punjab theaters due to protests across the state.

In Emergency, Kangana Ranaut plays the role of India's late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Anupam Kher is cast as Jayaprakash Narayan. Shreyas Talpade and Milind Soman are playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sam Manekshaw respectively.

Emergency In Cinemas

