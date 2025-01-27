Sky Force Day 4 Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya movie relies heavily on spot bookings

Based on India's first air strike, Sky Force entered the cinemas four days ago. The aerial actioner stars Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya as the leads with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur playing key roles. Released on January 24, 2025, Sky Force received great benefit in the first weekend of its release. Now, the performance of the latest release relies heavily on spot bookings.

Sky Force Brings Change To Dull Box Office In January

Jointly directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force collected Rs 68.5 crore in the opening weekend. On Day 1, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's film earned Rs 13.75 crore, followed by Rs 23.75 crore on Day 2. On Republic Day (Day 3), the aerial actioner fetched a business of Rs 31 crore. It received good support from flat discounts for the tickets in the first three days of its release.

Sky Force Requires Strong Support From Walk-In Bookings

Now that the movie offers for the first weekend is over, Sky Force has to perform purely on the merit basis. Backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, it needs great support from the audience to sustain well at the box office. The performance of the latest film relies heavily on walk-in bookings. The movie should receive great footfalls based on spot bookings to ensure healthy Monday.

Sky Force will have a box office face-off with Deva in a few days. Starring Shahid Kapoor, the upcoming actioner will be released on January 31, 2025. It is yet to be seen how Sky Force performs in its second week with the arrival of Shahid-starrer.

More About Sky Force

Inspired by the true events, Sky Force explores India's retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pak air war. It marks Akshay Kumar's solid comeback as a lead and Veer Pahariya's acting debut in Bollywood.

This is to note that Sky Force is the latest addition to Akshay Kumar's patriotic movies from his filmography. His other movies from this genre includes Airlift, Kesari, and others.

Sky Force In Theaters

Sky Force is running in theaters near you. Have you bought the tickets for Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer yet?

