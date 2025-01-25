Emergency and Azaad Day 9 Box Office: Kangana Ranaut and Rasha-Aaman's films are in their ENDGAME
Analyzing the box office performances of Emergency and Azaad on the ninth day of their respective releases. Here's how much both the films have collected so far.
After Game Changer and Fateh, Emergency and Azaad locked horns in the second clash at the box office. Both the movies couldn't do wonders during their respective theatrical runs while adding to the dull phase in January this year. They had no major competition in the market until the arrival of Sky Force which was released a day ago. Both the movies have completed nine days and things aren't looking good for their box office health.
Emergency Crosses Rs 13 Crore; Azaad Records Business Under Rs 7 Crore
Directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency collected Rs 13.15 crore in the first week of its release. On the second Friday, the political drama earned Rs 30 lakh, followed by Rs 40 lakh on second Saturday, bringing its total business to Rs 13.45 crore in nine days.
Azaad, on the other hand, fetched Rs 6.20 crore in the opening week at the box office. Starring debutantes Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, the historical drama earned 15 lakh each on eighth and ninth days. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, it could only manage to cross Rs 6 crore (Rs 6.5 crore exact) in nine days. In other words, Azaad is still lagging behind under Rs 7 crore.
Day-Wise Collections Of Emergency And Azaad Are Listed Below:
|Days
|Emergency
|Azaad
|Friday
|Rs 2.25 crore
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Saturday
|Rs 3 crore
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Sunday
|Rs 3.50 crore
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Monday
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Rs 60 lakh
|Tuesday
|Rs 1.15 crore
|Rs 50 lakh
|Wednesday
|Rs 1.00 crore
|Rs 45 lakh
|Thursday
|Rs 90 lakh
|Rs 40 lakh
|Second Friday
|Rs 30 lakh
|Rs 15 lakh
|Second Saturday
|Rs 40 lakh
|Rs 15 lakh
|Total
|Rs 13.45 crore
|Rs 6.5 crore
Endgame Of Emergency And Azaad; Beginning Of Sky Force
While Emergency and Azaad underperformed at the box office, Kangana Ranaut-starrer still collected better business than its rival release. Going by their low-level theatrical runs and competition with Sky Force, both the movies are heading towards the endgame.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Emergency and Azaad Day 8 Box Office: Holdover releases lose steam with Sky Force debut