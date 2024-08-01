Ulajh Box Office Preview: Janhvi Kapoor starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

Janhvi Kapoor is back to the big screen by spearheading another thriller, Ulajh, directed by Sudhanshu Saria. Set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies, Ulajh, also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in key roles. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 2 hours 14 minutes (134 minutes).

Ulajh to release on 750 screens in India

The film is being released in India by Pen Marudhar and the makers are adopting a tight release strategy with an expected count of 750 screens in India. The showcasing too will focus on the multiplex centers, targeting the mature audience in urban areas. The advance bookings for Ulajh opened on Wednesday evening and the response is not up to the mark.

As on Thursday at 3.30 PM, Ulajh has sold approximately 1100 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone. The film is expected to sell around 5,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains by the end of Thursday. The Janhvi Kapoor starrer will be looking to open around the Rs 1 crore mark and then hope on word of mouth to push the business on Saturday and Sunday.

The fate of Ulajh depends on the Monday hold

The fate of films like Uljah is always on the weekend trend, and then the Monday hold, as a respectable day one is now out of the question. With the presence of Janhvi Kapoor, the film should of course open in the north of Rs 1.50 crore in an ideal world, but the pre-sales at this point of time paint a different and dull picture.

There is a clash with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, but that won’t have much of an impact as both films are looking to take a dull start at the box office and their fate depends on the trend in the long run. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Ulajh.

