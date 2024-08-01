The first collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, is all set to hit the big screen on August 2, 2024. Touted to be a romantic thriller, the film features Ajay with Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in key roles. The film has been U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 25 minutes (145 minutes).

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to release on 2500 screens

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is being released in India by Pen Marudhar and is expected to be released on 2000 screens in India. The advance bookings for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha opened on Wednesday and the response is not up to the mark. As on Thursday at 12.30 PM, the Ajay Devgn and Tabu film has sold 2500 tickets in the top 3 national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, and the movie is headed to close its pre-sales around the 7500 ticket marks.

The pre-sales of Auron Mein Kahan Dum are at par with the Akshay Kumar film Sarfira, and this spells a dull picture for the film as far as the opening is concerned. The first-day business of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is expected to be around the Rs 2.50 crore mark, though the walk-in audience through the day could push the film towards the Rs 3 crore number if the reports are positive. The film is released with flat Rs 150 off incentive, but at this point of time, the offer has little impact to draw the audience to the cinema halls. However, the offer could draw some walk-in audience.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to take a slow start in India

The hope is on Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to record a good word of mouth and show 2x multiplication on Saturday and Sunday, but that’s a lot to expect given how things are at the moment. In an ideal world, this Ajay Devgn and Tabu film should have opened around the Rs 6 to 7 crore mark and then show a trend of sorts over the 2 weeks to reach a respectable number, but things are not in its favor in the pre-sales for opening day.

The start of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha should be similar to Sarfira (2.50 crore) and Selfiee (2.50 crore), with an outside chance of hitting the biz of Runway 34 (3.05 crore). The intense musical love story genre with stars like Ajay Devgn and Tabu could have a wider appeal than Sarfira and Selfiee in the single screens, but that won’t change the fate of the start. Not much was expected from Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha given the dull trailer and not-so-popular music album, so this fate won’t come as a shock for the industry. Thankfully, Ajay Devgn follows up this Neeraj Pandey film with Singham Again and Raid 2, both of which are expected to embark onto a solid start at the box office. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

