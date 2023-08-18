Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol film storms into the 300 crore club in 8 days; Netts 20 crores on 2nd Friday

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and others, and directed by Anil Sharma has done the unthinkable as it has recorded around Rs 19.50 - 20.50 crores nett in India on second Friday. These numbers are simply bonkers and there will be huge growth that the film will see on its second Saturday and Second Sunday. A weekend of Rs 90 crores nett box office can't be ruled out and this is not the first weekend that we are talking about but the second weekend. With a near Rs 20 crore nett on day 8, the Sunny Deol starrer has entered the glorious Rs 300 crore nett India club. Sunny Deol is the senior-most actor to have a film gross over Rs 300 crores.

Gadar 2 Has Found Acceptance At The Box Office In The Hindi Heartland

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has got great acceptance from the Hindi heartland. Most of these circuits will be witnessing rush like they did over the first weekend. After the second weekend, the film will have crossed the Rs 350 crores nett India mark and from there it's journey to further glory will begin. A lot also will depend on how it holds after the second weekend and after it faces new local competition in the form of Dream Girl 2 which although doesn't look too big a threat, will be taking up good enough screens. Gadar 2 is recording these numbers alongside another reasonably sized film that is OMG 2 and this is its greatest victory. Internationally, the Anil Sharma directorial shall be crossing 6 million dollars by the end of the second weekend which is very good considering the kind of film that it is. A gross of over 6 million dollars means that it has become only the third Hindi film this year after Pathaan and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to breach the number.

The Day-Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Gadar 2 In India Is As Under

Day Nett Box Office Collection India 1 Rs 39 crores 2 Rs 42 crores 3 Rs 51.50 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 55.50 crores 6 Rs 32 crores 7 Rs 223 crores 8 Rs 20 crores Total Rs 301 crores in 8 days

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you now.