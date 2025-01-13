Game Changer Hindi Day 4 Box Office: Ram Charan, Shankar’s political action drama drops heavily on 1st Monday; collects mere Rs 1.75 crore

Game Changer, led by Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah, started showing its true colors after a decent opening weekend at the Hindi box office. The Shankar directorial movie witnessed a significant drop on its first Monday.

Game Changer drops by 75% on Day 4; inches closer to Rs 25 crore

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the political action drama was expected to be one of the major money spinners of 2025. However, the story is completely different. Game Changer took a decent opening of Rs 7 crore in Hindi and further maintained a steady run at the box office. In an ideal situation, the big-budget tentpole release should have seen more than 100% jump over the weekend. But, the movie failed to register any momentum and wrapped the opening weekend at Rs 20.65 crore with a flat run.

The Ram Charan movie didn’t meet the expectations and recorded a massive drop of around 75% on its first Monday. It could collect a mere Rs 1.75 crore on its Day 4, taking the total cume to Rs 22.40 crore net at the Hindi box office.

The Pan India movie will have to collect over Rs 55 crore net in the Hindi belt in order to bag a Clean Hit verdict. Though it is not a difficult task to achieve, however, the makers have gone for self-buying and external pumping to portray a better box office picture when the reality is completely off.

Here's How Much Game Changer Has Collected In Three Days:

Days Net Collections In Hindi Day 1 Rs 7 crore Day 2 Rs 6.65 crore Day 3 Rs 7 crore Day 4 Rs 1.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 22.40 crore in four days

About Game Changer

Game Changer features Ram Charan in triple roles: H. Ram Nandan IAS, his father, Appanna, and his younger brother, H. Charan IPS. Ram, as Ram Nandan, navigates his journey to expose corrupt politicians who destroy his father, Appanna's dream of witnessing a corruption-free nation. Kiara Advani plays the role of Ram's wife, Deepika.

With Game Changer, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have reunited after six years. They first shared screen space in their Telugu film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which hit the screens in 2019.

Game Changer In Theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

