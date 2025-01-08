After the historic success of RRR, Ram Charan returns to the big screen with the Shankar-directed Game Changer, which pairs him alongside Kiara Advani. After some delay in production, the film finally hits the big screen on January 10, 2025. The political vigilante actioner has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes.

Game Changer is being released in Hindi by AA Films and the distributor is going wide with a release on over 2000 screens, with focus on the mass belts and single screens. The film is releasing with normal pricing all across the board, with an attempt to make cinema accessible to a larger section of audiences. Due to a delayed promotional campaign and sub-par songs, the buzz is on the lower side in Hindi belts, but good content can change the tide of Game Changer over the weekend, as the genre has the potential to appeal to a wide section of audience.

The advance booking for Game Changer opened on Wednesday morning and the film has sold around 1000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – as on Wednesday at 4.30 PM. The Shankar directorial with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is headed to clock final pre-sales in the vicinity of 7,500 tickets in the top three national chains by Thursday night.

The first day of Game Changer in Hindi is expected to be around the Rs 2.25 crore to Rs 3.00 crore mark, provided the audiences in the mass belts step out to watch the film as walk in. A lot for Game Changer in Hindi will depend on the word of mouth, as a positive talk is a must for the film to recover the big investment. The Hindi markets need to come on board for Game Changer, and that shift in momentum needs to happen as early as possible.

Shankar is a strong brand in Hindi market, and Ram Charan too is a known face – but the pre-release assets just didn’t create the required excitement. The eyes are now on Shankar to deliver on the content front. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

