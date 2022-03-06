Gangubai Kathiawadi makes steady gains on second Saturday; Jhund fails to leave a mark at the box office

The box office this week saw three films competing amongst themselves with Gangubai Kathiawadi in its second week and, The Batman and Jhund in their first week. While Gangubai Kathiawadi remained the first choice for moviegoers on its second Saturday, The Batman on its first Saturday emerged as the second most preferred choice and Jhund had to settle as the third most preferred film at the box office.



Gangubai Kathiawadi made steady gains on its second Saturday with numbers jumping by more than 60 percent. The increased occupancies in Maharashtra state, where the film is performing the best, has helped the film big time as it is able to get better showcasing which leads to increased potential. The collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi on its second Saturday are expected to be in the Rs. 7.75 cr nett range. The cumulative 9 day total of the film is around Rs. 78.75 cr and the Sunday figures should help the film close in at Rs. 90 cr. The film has fetched tremendously from the Mumbai circuit, the Andhra-Nizam circuit and the Tamil Nadu circuit while the business has been strictly average in other circuits. The film has gained a great traction among female audiences with many exhibitors reporting that around 70 percent of the crowd constituted of women. The healthy trend of Gangubai Kathiawadi guarantees that the film will be crossing the Rs. 100 cr nett barrier in the third weekend. The film had locked horns with two south biggies Valimai and Bheemla Nayak. Both South films did well over the weekend but showed major falls on weekdays. While Gangubai Kathiawadi has already started leading as far as day wise numbers are concerned, it is expected to eclipse their lifetime business as well.



Jhund too saw an upward trend on Saturday. However, the growth was not optimum. The day one numbers were so poor that anything less than double the opening day would still be considered poor. Jhund collected in the vicinity of Rs. 1.5 cr on its first Saturday with Mumbai circuit contributing more than 50 percent of Jhund’s business. Jhund’s cumulative 2 day collections stands at Rs. 2.5 cr. We may see a ticketing day in excess of Rs. 2cr on Sunday to pack a weekend in the Rs. 4.5 cr range. The film has found it tough in single screens because there is no optimum showcasing for the film with barely 1 or 2 shows in each single screen.



What are your thoughts on the box office of these 2 films?

Also read: Jhund Review: Nagraj Manjule dishes out a near perfect finish with Amitabh Bachchan