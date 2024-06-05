EXCLUSIVE: Sharmin Segal talks about brilliance of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bajirao Mastani’s scene ft Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh

Actress Sharmin Segal made her acting debut with the 2019 film Malaal alongside Meezaan Jafri and went on to star in several titles, including Atithi Bhooto Bhava and most recently Netflix’s web show Heeramandi. However, before marking her debut as an actor in the industry, Sharmin has been assisting her maternal uncle-filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for quite a long time.

Taking up the role of an assistant director, Sharmin worked behind the camera on several superhits, including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sharmin Segal talked about the brilliance of SLB and the magic he creates on his sets.

Sharmin Segal breaks down an iconic scene of Bajirao Mastani

Featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead, Bajirao Mastani was released in 2015 and was that year’s 4th highest-grossing film. Sharmin recalled one of the scenes, which arrives at the beginning of the film and features Priyanka’s character removing Ranveer’s armor after the latter comes back from war.

Talking about the same, Sharmin shared, “We all went to set, took three hours to get ready, and came to set. They started doing the scene, and we just kept rehearsing the scene for the full day. He (SLB) packed up, only rehearsing the scene. The next day, he came, and I don’t know what he did. He just got inspired, and the whole scene just changed. It came out really nice.”

Segal further asserted that Bhansali just takes his time and sees things differently from others. She added, “In Heeramandi as well, the stuff he made people do was pretty mind-blowing. He also made Priyanka Chopra dance with the flag in Bajirao Mastani.”

The actress said that after working with him as an assistant for a long time, she had understood Bhansali ‘quite a bit’. “Watching how he pulls out small nuances and treats small things and it makes a huge difference. Overall, I think I keep getting to understand the kind of genius he is every day," Sharmin signed off.

Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.

