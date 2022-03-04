Gangubai Kathiawadi holds well on second Friday; Jhund records a dismal opening

The welcome news about the unlock in Maharashtra came on the second of March. The new reform meant that cinemas in Maharashtra could run at 100 percent capacity which happened for the first time since the start of the pandemic. This week saw the clash of three films, more or less, catering to the same set of audiences- Gangubai Kathiawadi which entered its second week, and two new releases namely Jhund and The Batman.



The Batman has recorded the highest numbers among the three films running in cinemas. Between Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jhund, Gangubai Kathiawadi on its second Friday has comfortably scored higher than Jhund. The stronghold of Gangubai Kathiawadi on its second Friday confirms that it will be grossing over Rs. 100 cr nett in its lifetime run to get a clean hit verdict at the box office. Jhund, on the other hand, was more of a non-starter. The Nagraj Manjule directorial starring Amitabh Bachchan opened to a poor reception despite critical acclaim. The film needs to sustain for 2 weeks with each day grossing more than its first day to stand a chance as far as box office is concerned.



The second Friday collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi are expected to be in the Rs. 4.5 cr nett range. This should take the cumulative 8 days total to Rs. 71 cr. It sets the film up beautifully to touch the Rs. 85 cr nett mark by end of Sunday.



The first Friday collections of Jhund are expected to be in the Rs. 1 cr nett range. The film may see growth over the weekend but what we need ideally is the film to grow exponentially over the weekend.



Written by Rishil Jogani

