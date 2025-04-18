Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 9 Tamil Nadu: Ajith Kumar's masala actioner crosses Rs 120 crore in the state

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 9 Tamil Nadu: Ajith Kumar’s latest outing Good Bad Ugly continued its triumphant run at the Tamil Nadu box office as it crossed the Rs 120 crore mark today. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the action comedy has found strong support from the masses, especially the fans of the Tamil superstar, helping it maintain momentum through its second weekend.

Advertisement

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly opened with an impressive Rs 28 crore gross on its debut day (April 10) in Tamil Nadu. The film went on to post an opening weekend collection of Rs 85 crore in the state. Thanks to the extended holiday period, including Ambedkar Jayanti and Tamil New Year, the Ajith starrer soared past the Rs 100 crore milestone by Day 5, marking a major achievement for both the actor and the makers.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in their debut Tamil venture, the film continued to enjoy a strong grip on weekdays. On its second Friday, it grossed Rs 4 crore, taking its total to Rs 115 crore. Today, Day 9, saw an addition of Rs 5 crore, pushing the Tamil Nadu total to over Rs 120 crore gross — a milestone that cements Good Bad Ugly as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year so far.

GBU Day-Wise Collection Breakdown — India

Day Earnings (Gross) Week 1 Rs 111.50 crore Day 8 Rs 4.00 crore Day 9 Rs 5.00 crore Total Rs 120.50 crore

The film, also known by its abbreviation GBU, follows the story of a retired gangster who reverts to his old ways after his son is wrongfully arrested. Ajith’s performance as the conflicted anti-hero has been one of the highlights of the offering, resonating with his admirers. The supporting cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Prabu, among others.

Advertisement

Good Bad Ugly was released in both standard and premium EPIQ formats. The score for the film was composed by GV Prakash Kumar, and the cinematography was handled by Abhinandan Ramanujam.

With the re-release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Sachein slightly dividing audience attention, it will be interesting to see how Good Bad Ugly holds in the coming days, particularly in single-screen locations.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Good Bad Ugly crosses Thunivu to emerge as Ajith Kumar's highest-grosser ever