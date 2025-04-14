Puthandu, Vishu 2025: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Karthi and others drop wishes for Tamil, Malayalam New Year

The festive calendar has turned to Puthandu and Vishu today. As crores of people celebrate the special occasion, several South Indian actors have taken to social media to extend heartfelt wishes to their fans, ushering in luck and prosperity for everyone.

Puthandu (Tamil New Year ) wishes 2025

Kamal Haasan took to his X account and penned a note expressing joy and extending wishes on Tamil New Year. His message read: “Tamil consciousness is what binds Tamils together, wherever they live in the world. I wish every Tamilian around the world a happy Tamil New Year. May there be plenty of happiness.”

Check it out here:

Renowned choreographer Prabhudeva shared a special video message on Vishu, featuring an elderly person and a small child in his arms. The trio was seen extending their heartfelt wishes to everyone on the occasion of Puthandu.

Take a look at it here:

Sardar 2 star Karthi also shared a message on his X account, wishing everyone luck and prosperity for the Tamil New Year. He wrote: “Sorrows melt away, full of pleasures, may the victories pile up. Happy New Year to everyone!”

Have a look at the post here:

Sivakarthikeyan also joined the bandwagon and extended wishes to his fans on the occasion of Tamil New Year. Sharing a post on X, he wrote “To all my dear Tamil relatives, Happy Tamil New Year and Chithirai Thirunal.”

See the post here:

Vishu (Malayalam New Year ) wishes 2025

In addition to his Tamil New Year wishes, Prabhudeva also extended heartfelt greetings for Vishu. The actor shared a message poster on his X account, wishing everyone on the festive occasion.

Check it out here:

Senior actor Mohanlal shared a picture of himself on his social media handle and penned a short note, wishing happiness on Vishu. He wrote, “Happy Vishu.”

Take a look at the post here:

Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Unni Mukundan also shared festive wishes for their fans through messages on their Instagram Stories.

Have a look at their wishes here:

Interestingly, the Marco actor had a unique style of wishing everyone for Vishu, as he shared a close-up picture of some money. On top of it, he wrote: “Happy VishooTo all! May your pockets stay warm.”

