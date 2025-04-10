Good Bad Ugly Advance Booking Box Office Update: Ajith Kumar scores highest pre-sales of his career, surpasses Vidaamuyarchi

Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited action entertainer Good Bad Ugly has officially released today across theaters worldwide. The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and co-stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. The film is believed to mark the successful comeback of Ajith at the box office after his recent failure, Vidaamuyarchi. As the advance booking stage for the film has ended, it has surpassed the previous Ajith Kumar film, Vidaamuyarchi, in the pre-sales.

Good Bad Ugly vs Vidaamuyarchi Advance Booking

Though Vidaamuyarchi proved to be a huge loss-making venture, it doesn’t look like it harmed the star power of the leading Ajith Kumar by any chance, looking at the advance booking of Good Bad Ugly. To achieve this position in the pre-sales stage, the trailer of the film did help a lot in creating positive hype for the film.

Good Bad Ugly has grossed Rs 47.25 crore in its pre-sales for the worldwide opening weekend, overtaking Vidaamuyarchi by a very small margin. Anyhow, this gross has set up a good position for the film to initially open in theaters. Out of this worldwide 4-day pre-sale, a total of Rs 32.79 crore is contributed only by Tamil Nadu, the home ground of this Ajith Kumar starrer. This also makes it the highest pre-sales grosser of all time for Ajith Kumar.

As for Vidaamuyarchi, the much-hyped Ajith Kumar starrer grossed Rs 46.5 crore in its worldwide advance booking for the initial weekend. Though it's just a small margin, it lays as the second-highest pre-sales grosser of Ajith Kumar’s career, surpassed by Good Bad Ugly. Out of this large total, Rs 16.43 crore was contributed by its opening day in Tamil Nadu, also surpassed by Good Bad Ugly with a sum of RS 17.06 crore.

Good Bad Ugly vs Vidaamuyarchi day 1

Coming to the opening day collection of the two Ajith Kumar films, Vidaamuyarchi opened with Rs 32 crore worldwide gross on its day 1, with Rs 25.50 crore grossed just in Tamil Nadu. Though it was a record for Ajith Kumar’s career, Good Bad Ugly would clearly be able to match that figure, if not surpass it. This Adhik Ravichandran directorial is currently running on its day 1 with hype fueled by the fans and the screen presence of Ajith Kumar.

