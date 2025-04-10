3 Tamil films releasing on OTT this week: GV Prakash’s Kingston, Vaibhav Reddy’s Perusu and found-footage horror Murmur
This week, the Tamil movie front is ready to roll out some anticipated films on OTT. Check out the details.
The year 2025 has already witnessed some phenomenal Tamil films releasing in the theaters. But this week in April, audiences are all set to be enthralled by some of these popular movies that are marking their debut on OTT.
So without any further ado, let’s dive straight into the 3 Tamil films which will be streaming on OTT this week.
3 Tamil films releasing on OTT this week
Kingston
- Cast: G.V. Prakash, Divyabharathi, Chetan, Nithin Sathya, Sabumon Abdusamad
- Release date: March 7, 2025
- Streaming on: Zee 5, Zee Tamil
G.V. Prakash’s fantasy horror adventure film Kingston tracks down the coastal region of Thoovathor in the year 1982, when it became cursed after a mysterious paranormal event. A sea smuggler named Kingston then arrives years later, to break the curse and is shown undergoing a dangerous trip amid the storming sea waves.
Perusu
- Cast: Vaibhav, Sunil Reddy, Niharika NM, Chandini Tamilarasan, Deepa Shankar
- Release date: March 14, 2025
- Streaming on: Netflix
Comedy drama flick Perusu opened to positive reviews and critical appreciation after its release. The storyline narrates the incidents surrounding the funeral of an old man, where his sons are surprised to find that their father is not fully gone. As they try to hush up all the chaos, the seemingly dysfunctional family comes together to give a proper send-off to their father.
Murmur
- Cast: Richie Kapoor, Devraj, Yuvikha Rajendran, Suganya Shanmugham
- Release date: March 7, 2025
- Streaming on: Prime Video, Tentkotta
Tamil found footage horror film Murmur navigates the exploration of a Chennai-based paranormal YouTubers who enter into a cursed forest to track down some “real encounters”. Unfortunately, they cross paths with a vengeful spirit that results in them being vanished. Later, only broken cameras and equipment are left behind.
Which one of these Tamil films releasing on OTT is on your watchlist this week?
