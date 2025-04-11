Good Bad Ugly Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Ajith Kumar's mass actioner records PHENOMENAL start; grosses Rs 51 crore globally

Ajith Kumar's latest release, Good Bad Ugly, is entertaining the audience in cinemas now. The movie, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, was among the biggest bets of Kollywood cinema this year. The mass actioner proved to live up to expectations. It has had a banger start at the box office and set a new benchmark for Ajith Kumar.

Good Bad Ugly opens with Rs 51 crore globally

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly got off to a record start for the actor, collecting over Rs 51 crore on its opening day. The movie also collected Rs 34 crore from the domestic markets, while the overseas territories contributed around USD 1.96 million (Rs 17 crore).

The movie emerged as the career-best opening for Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu, overseas, and globally. It scored over Rs 28 crore in its home state alone, sharing the title of Ajith Kumar's biggest opener with his 2022-released Valimai.

In addition, it surpassed the opening day collection of Vidaamuyarchi (USD 1.73 million) and emerged as his biggest opener in the international markets.

Good Bad Ugly became the first ever Rs 50 crore opener for Ajith Kumar

The action drama turned out to be a historic winner for Ajith Kumar, as it became his first-ever movie to clock over Rs 50 crore on its opening day at the global box office. The movie is holding up well on its second day and is expected to rake in a solid figure over the weekend.

However, seeing how the movie performs after the weekend will be interesting. If it trends well, the action drama has the potential to be a successful box-office venture.

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

