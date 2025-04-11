Top Ajith Kumar Openers Tamil Nadu: Good Bad Ugly remains slightly behind Valimai's opening day record

Ajith Kumar is among the most celebrated actors in Tamil cinema. His latest release, Good Bad Ugly, is storming the box office. It recorded one of his biggest openings of all time at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie opened with a banger, Rs 27.25 crore gross in his home state, becoming the second-best opener of his career.

Advertisement

Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, opened to a majorly positive response and is expected to do superb business at the box office. However, a lot will depend on its hold post-opening weekend. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly has good pre-sales for Day 2 and Day 3 in Tamil Nadu. In addition to its home state, the movie is also registering a solid occupancy in Kerala.

The movie comfortably surpassed the opening day collections of Thunivu (Rs 21 crore) and Vidaamuyarchi (Rs 25.50 crore), but fell a little short of Valimai's opening day record. For the unversed, the 2022-released action thriller had collected Rs 28 crore on its opening day. It is still the best opening of Ajith Kumar's career.

Top Ajith Kumar Openers At The Tamil Box Office Are As Follows:

Valimai Rs 28 crore

Good Bad Ugly Rs 27.25 crore

Vidaamuyarchi Rs 25.50 crore

Thunivu Rs 21 crore

Viswasam Rs 16.50 crore

Vivegam Rs 16 crore

Advertisement

Watch Good Bad Ugly Trailer here:

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Sunny Deol Openers: Jaat claims second spot as Gadar 2 remains NUMBER 1