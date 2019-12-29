Good Newwz Box Office Collections Day 2: Akshay, Kareena starrer bring a perfect end to last Saturday of 2019

Good Newwz is giving Dabangg 3 a tough time at the box office. Drawing curtains on the final weekend at the box office, the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer has minted a good box office collection on Saturday, Day 2.

Bollywood is ending its final weekend at the box office with some Good Newwz! The Dharma Productions movies sees Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani come together to spread the awareness of IVF and pack in some much-needed laughs to draw the curtains on 2019. While the reviews have been in the favour of Good Newwz, it seems like audiences are also walking into theatres to hear some good news. As per a Box Office India report, Good Newwz has collected a spectacular Saturday business.

Debuting on the last weekend of the year, Good Newwz opened to a Rs 17.50 crore on Friday and witnessed a 25 percent jump on Saturday, Day 2. As per the report, Good Newwz collected Rs 21 crore on its second day at the box office. The two-day collection brings the total box office collection of Good Newwz to Rs 39.50 crore.

Even if the movie replicates the Saturday business on Sunday, Good Newwz could find its way through Rs 50 crore by the end of its first weekend, making it a huge and the final hit of the year. BOI reports that Good Newwz is doing great business in Delhi NCR and East Punjab.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 stumbles through its second weekend. 's cop drama released last weekend and failed to sustain against Good Newwz. Dabangg 3 minted Rs 2.75 crore on Friday and Rs 3.50 crore on Saturday. The movie has so far collected Rs 120 crore by the end of it second Saturday in India. Read all about it here: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Good Newwz has some bad news for Salman Khan's cop drama

