Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Good Newwz has some bad news for Salman Khan's cop drama
Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 box office collection report for day nine is out. The over-the-top cop drama which released on December 20 is not having the best time at the box office. After enjoying a solo release and the top film for almost a week, looks like Dabangg 3 may now be in for a tough time, courtesy Good Newwz. The Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer released on 27 December and has given a strong fight to Dabangg 3 at the domestic box office. While on Friday, 27 December, Dabangg minted a mere Rs 2.75 crore, it did not see a huge growth on its second Saturday i.e. 28 December.
According to a report in Box Office India, Dabangg 3 on day nine only raked in Rs 3.50 crore taking the film's total collection to Rs 120 crore nett. The last two days' Dabangg 3 collection is in stark contrast to what the film earned in its first week. For the unversed, the 1st day collection of Dabangg 3 was Rs 22,50 crore and day 2 was Rs 22 crore.
The Salman Khan starrer raked in Rs 28.50 crore and Rs 9.25 crore on day 3 and 4, respectively. Coming to day 5, 6 and 7 collections, the same are, Rs 9.25 crore, Rs 15.50 crore and Rs 6.75 crore respectively. Now, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 120 crore approximately and won't be on the screens for too long as Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will hit the theatres soon.
Take a look at Dabanng 3's Box Office collection so far:
Friday - 22,50,00,000 apprx
Saturday - 22,00,00,000 apprx
Sunday - 28,50,00,000 apprx
Monday - 9,25,00,000 apprx
Tuesday - 9,25,00,000 apprx
Wednesday - 15,50,00,000 apprx
Thursday - 6,75,00,000 apprx
Week One - 1,13,75,00,000 apprx
Friday - 2,75,00,000 apprx
Saturday - 3,50,00,000 apprx
TOTAL - 1,20,00,00,000 apprx
