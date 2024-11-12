Highest Grossing Indian films on Diwali: Tiger 3 to remain on top; Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 battle for the 2nd spot

Diwali 2024 witnessed an intense clash between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. Despite being at loggerheads, both movies have crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. While Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have raked-in reasonable and very good numbers since their opening day respectively, if released as solo, it is worth noting that they could become the highest-grossing Indian film during Diwali.

Tiger 3 Is The Highest-Grossing Film On Diwali

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 remains the highest-grossing movie to be released on Diwali. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film hit the screens on November 12, 2023. The fifth installment of the Yash Raj Films- Spy Universe collected Rs 260.25 crore net in India and around Rs 440 crore worldwide.

Apart from Salman's mega-stardom, Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as Pathaan in Tiger 3 was a major highlight of Maneesh Sharma's directorial. SRK's camaraderie with Bollywood's Bhaijaan was a treat for fans to watch their Karan Arjun stars together on the big screen.

Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are expected to collect around Rs 240 crore net in their lifetime in India. They will both be targetting a Rs 350 crore global finish. The two movies will battle to clinch the second position in the list of highest-grossing Diwali releases of all time.

Here's a List of Highest-Grossing Diwali Releases Of All Time In India

Movies India Net Box Office Tiger 3 Rs 260.25 crore Singham Again/ Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Rs 235 crore for Singham Again and Rs 240 crore for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Housefull 4 Rs 205.50 crore Golmaal Again Rs 205.50 crore Sooryavanshi Rs 195.50 crore Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Rs 194.25 crore Happy New Year Rs 178.50 crore Krrish 3 Rs 175.75 crore

Singham Again And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are available to be watched in theatres now. You can book your tickets from online ticket-booking websites or at the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.



