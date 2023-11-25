Tiger 3 Box Office: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film jumps by 50 percent on 2nd Saturday; Enters 250 crore club

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led Tiger 3 has shown a good jump in collection on its second Saturday as estimates indicate 14th-day collection in the range of Rs 5.50 to 6.00 crore. With this, the total collection of this Maneesh Sharma directorial stands at Rs 251.50 crore, and the film will be looking to show another gain in collections on Sunday. The film has shown a jump of 55 percent over the second Friday business of Rs 3.75 crore.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 enters the Rs 250 crore club in India

This weekend is actually the first normal weekend for Tiger 3 since its release on November 12, as the makers went for an out-of-the-box release plan by bringing the film on Sunday, to over rule the pre-diwali impact. The second weekend was then impacted by the India vs Australia World Cup final, leading to a loss of at least Rs 15 crore on the second Sunday. Through its run to date, the Cricket World Cup alone has taken away at least Rs 25 to 30 crore from the total of Tiger 3, and the Salman Khan film is looking to overcome the loss in business through jumps and trends in the long run.

The 15-day total of Tiger 3 will be in the vicinity of Rs 260 crore, which without the cricket match could have been closer to the Rs 290 crore mark in the same circumstances of a Sunday release. While there is a lot of conjecture happening on the numbers, the film is actually a hit at the box office front as the lifetime collection will be in the range of Rs 275 to 285 crore depending on the kind of showcasing it holds for itself post the release of Animal on December 1. The global total by the end of the run will be in the North of Rs 450 crore.

Tiger 3 heads to clock a lifetime collection of Rs 275 crore

The lifetime of Tiger 3 will be lower than Tiger Zinda Hai, which has led to a conversation of it being an unsuccessful venture but the matter of fact remains that Rs 275 crore nett final is again a big figure on the numerical front for a feature film. There is no denying in the fact that the film has underperformed and that’s due to the content not finding the right patronage from the audience. A blockbuster result would have been ideal and the least one hoped for was a total above the lifetime biz of Tiger Zinda Hai. The reports are mixed across the board and that has got a lot to do with the treatment of the conflict between India and Pakistan in the second half.

