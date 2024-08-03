Meet the actor who became trendsetter of Pan-Indian films, is one of the most eligible bachelors, and is one of the highest-paid actors

One of the leading pan-Indian stars at the moment, this Tollywood actor is every director’s dream. He has been unquestionably ruling Indian cinema, both with his handsome looks and terrific acting prowess. Despite being related to a leading film producer, the handsome hunk has carved his way, and within a very short career span, has garnered incredible fame and stardom. Well, can you guess who are we talking about? If Prabhas is your guess then you are correct.

Who is Prabhas?

Originally named Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju, Prabhas has predominantly worked in the Telugu film industry. One of the highest-paid celebs among his contemporaries, he has also worked equally in Tamil and Hindi language films.

Born on October 23, 1979, in Madras, Tamil Nadu, Prabhas belongs to a true-blue Telugu family. His father Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju has been a renowned film producer in South cinema, while his mother, Siva Kumari has been a homemaker.

While growing up, Prabhas spent his early years in Mogalthur, which is near the Bhimavaram of the West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. He is the youngest among his three siblings. Prabhas’ uncle, Krishnam Raju is an iconic actor in the Telugu film industry.

The Baahubali actor completed his schooling at Don Bosco Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai, and then at DNR High School, Bhimavaram. For intermediate education, Prabhas opted for Nalanda College in Hyderabad. He pursued a course in B.Tech from Sri Chaitanya College in Hyderabad as well.

Prabhas’ debut in films

It was in 2002 when Prabhas took his first step in the world of films with the action drama, Eeswar. While it received a mediocre response, he followed it up with his next release Raghavendra, the same year. Both of them were found quite average at the box office, but it was the actor himself whose screen presence was noticeable.

However, Prabhas earned his major breakthrough with his performance in the action romance Varsham, released in 2004. It became a blockbuster in no time, and he went on to grab the nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Prabhas’ acronym is the Rebel

In 2012, Prabhas became a part of the action film, Rebel directed by Raghava Laurence. While the narrative of the project was criticized, the performance of the star, as well as the impeccable action sequences fetched lasting audience retention. As a result, it unequivocally fetched the name of Rebel Star for Prabhas.

Thereafter, Prabhas continued to pave his way towards stardom, with continued successes at the box office. He marked his Hindi debut in the film, Action Jackson in 2014, where he made a cameo in a hit dance number.

Prabhas’ rise to pan-Indian and global fame with Baahubali franchise

One of the biggest hits of his professional career came when Prabhas became a part of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. The two-part epic on celluloid gathered not just attention in the country, but also well recognition at the international pedestal. Moreover, Baahubali gradually ended up becoming the second highest-grossing film in India.

Baahubali fetched Prabhas not just stardom, but several prestigious accolades, including the SIIMA Award for Best Actor-Telugu, as well as the Filmfare Award for Best Actor-Telugu. Moreover, he became one of the first actors to flag off the trend for pan-Indian films, since Baahubali was received equally across the regions.

Prabhas' dedication towards humanitarian and philanthropic work

Apart from his recognition as a massively popular actor, Prabhas is also known for his love and dedication towards social and philanthropic work. For instance, he made a huge donation of about Rs. 4 crore to the PM Relief Fund during the pandemic of COVID-19.

In 2020, the star adopted significant acres of the Khazipally Reserve Forest in Hyderabad, developed an eco-park in the name of his father and also extended financial support to the charitable eye hospital regulated by the Lions Club of Hyderabad.

Prabhas is one of the most desirable bachelors

With all that has been shared about Prabhas’s professional highlights, it is noteworthy to mention the immense love, affection and adulation he receives as an individual. Known for his handsome looks, the actor has swooned millions of female fans.

In fact, Prabhas’ personal life has always come under scrutiny time and again, especially over reports of his link-ups. From Anushka Shetty to Kriti Sanon, he has been speculated to date such popular actresses. But, regardless of all the conjectures, the actor is still single and not taken.

Prabhas on the work front

Prabhas recently delivered a smashing hit at the box office with Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. Moving forth, he is set to make a stellar appearance with the romantic horror comedy film, The Raja Saab, which will release tentatively in 2025.

He also has the Telugu mythological film, Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh on the cards. Moreover, the star is also in the talks to feature in a period action drama by Hanu Raghavapudi, which is tentatively titled Fauji, alongside Mrunal Thakur.

